Kansas City’s heat index to soar near 110 degrees. Here’s the latest weather update

Hang in there Kansas City — relief from what likely be the metro’s first heat wave in two years could arrive by this weekend.

Until then, the metro area will have to endure a few more days of dangerously hot weather conditions with heat index values soaring to 105 degrees, maybe as high as 110 degrees in some areas.

People can expect “soupy” weather conditions as temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 90s on Wednesday along with very humid conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City’s area forecast discussion.

Dew point values, which directly affect how “comfortable” it feels, is expected to be between 70 and 75 degrees, according to the weather service. Most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable. When it rises above 65 degrees, the air begins to feel “sticky.” When it climbs into the 70s, the heat starts to feel oppressive.

An “Orange” Ozone Alert has been issued for Wednesday, which means an unhealthy amount of ground-level ozone is expected in metro area.

An Ozone Alert has been issued for Wednesday, July 28.

An unhealthy amount of ground-level ozone is expected in the KC region.

Please take steps to protect your health and help reduce pollution.

Learn more at https://t.co/Ztmi8oDJet. — MARC AirQ Program (@airqkc) July 27, 2021

Temperatures will likely be warmer on Thursday, with the temperatures soaring into the mid-90s to near 100 degrees. If Kansas City breaks 100 degrees, it will be the first time in it’s been that hot in the metro in three years. The last time Kansas City reached 100 degrees was on July 12, 2018.

A cold front is expected to approach Kansas City from the northeast on Friday. That front, however, will only bring relief for some as areas south of the front will see temperatures in the 90s and heat index values of at least 100 degrees, the weather service said. It appears the boundary will be south and west of a line from the Kansas City metro area to Sedalia.

Areas north of the front will be cooler, the weather service said. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along or just behind the front across northern Missouri Thursday into Friday morning and redevelop during the afternoon. There is potential for some heavy rainfall in localized areas.

The front is expected to shift south Friday night into Saturday, bringing cooler conditions to the area. The chance of showers and thunderstorms linger much of the day on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Weather conditions from Sunday into early next week look dry with northeast winds drawing cooler air into the region.