Summer’s heat returns to Kansas City as temps climb into 90s; It will feel hotter

After a stretch of below normal temperatures, Kansas City will see hot and muggy weather conditions return this week, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Although temperatures in the mid-80s are expected Monday, conditions will heat up through the week reaching the 90s by Wednesday or Thursday. It will feel hotter too as the heat index values climb into the 100s, according to the weather service.

The summer so far in Kansas City has been slightly cooler than normal, the weather service said on Twitter Sunday. Temperatures halfway through the season, which runs June through August, are 2.3 degrees below normal this year.

On average, Kansas City has 15 days of 90 degrees or more. So far, Kansas City has had 14. Kansas City has not had a 100-degree day so far this summer. The warmest it has been is 98 degrees on June 17 and 18.

The hot weather will continue into the weekend as heat index values are expected to be around 100 degrees.