Thunderstorms to start up again in Kansas City area later Saturday

Rain and thunderstorms that moved through the Kansas City area overnight were expected to hang around Saturday morning before dissipating around the middle of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

But scattered thunderstorms were expected to start up again in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe, the weather service said.

Heavy rain, flash flooding, and gusty winds were expected to be the main hazards of the storms Saturday.

The high temperature Saturday was expected to reach 80 degrees.