A break in Kansas City heat is coming — but it’s not here yet. Here’s what to know

National Weather Service

An end to dangerously high temperatures is coming in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service forecast. But not quite yet.

Saturday will still see slightly lower temperatures compared to the last few days, with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 98. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area overnight.

Excessive heat is the deadliest weather hazard, claiming an average of 138 lives per year in the U.S. from 1990 through 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

“Hot temperatures will continue through this Father’s Day Weekend,” the weather service tweeted. They ask that all follow these safety tips:

Drink plenty of water

Wears sunscreen, lightweight clothing, & sunglasses

Schedule activities during the cooler part of the day

Avoid strenuous activities

The high on Sunday will be more of the same, around 96 degrees.

The heat will break after Sunday night storms hit the metro area, according to the forecast.

Storms are expected Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Monday’s high will be 77 degrees with a low of 56.