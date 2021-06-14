Hottest temperatures of the summer so far expected this week in Kansas City

The hottest weather conditions of the summer so far will settle across the Kansas City area as the metro will see a stretch of days with temperatures in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s on Monday with conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday being almost identical, according to the weather service. The good news is that low humidity will keep the heat index around the air temperature.

Dew points, which directly affect how “comfortable” it feels outside, will be relatively low for June. On Monday morning the dew point was 58 degrees at Kansas City International Airport.

Generally, most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable. When it rises above 65 degrees, people will begin feeling that the air is “sticky.” When it climbs into the 70s, the humidity becomes a nuisance to more and more people.

The hottest day of the week will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid- to upper 90s. It will also be more humid, making it feel closer to 100 degrees in the metro.

Hot weather expected this week with highs in the 90s for most folks. Humidity will be on the increase through the week with heat index values near 100 Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4AYJhzHI1H — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 14, 2021

A cold front is expected to move through the region between Friday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday through Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s on Friday and the mid- to upper 80s for the weekend.