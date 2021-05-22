Photos: One of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history devastated Joplin 10 years ago

Ten years ago, one of the deadliest tornadoes in the country devastated Joplin.

The EF5 tornado tore a 6-mile long path through the city on May 22, 2011, injuring more than 1,000 people, killing 158 and obliterating a third of the city.

It was the costliest single tornado in U.S. history and the seventh deadliest tornado on record, according to the National Weather Service and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, with $2.8 billion in total damages.

Joplin High School was reduced to a pile of twisted steel on Monday, May 23, 2011, after a tornado cut a half-mile wide and six-mile long swath through the heart of the city on Sunday in Joplin, Missouri. File The Kansas City Star

The energy of five different supercells combined to create the powerful tornado that reached speeds in excess of 200 mph.

The Kansas City Star

It touched down on the west side of Joplin just after 5:30 p.m. that day and intensified as it wiped out entire neighborhoods, destroyed Joplin High School and ravaged Mercy Hospital Joplin, formerly known as St. John’s Regional Medical Center. Foundations were wiped of their structures, trees were ripped from the ground and debris flew around the city.

Tornado damage in Joplin on Tuesday, May 24, 2011. Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

More than 8,000 other buildings were damaged. It ultimately was on the ground for just over 22 miles and was a quarter of a mile to a mile wide.

Eight years ago Wednesday, Joplin was hit by one of the most devastating tornadoes in U.S. history. In this file photo, David Blank looked for a spot to place an American flag found in the rubble of a home he was helping clean up. File The Kansas City Star