Kansas City’s Friday forecast mostly clear; severe weather possible this weekend

Kansas City area residents are expected to see a mostly clear Friday with temperatures reaching the 70-degree mark before the slight chance of rain moves in around nightfall, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures are expected to be a cooler 44 degrees early Friday before warming up to around 67 by noon. Clouds are expected to move in later in the afternoon, Lauria said, and some storms forming to the west of the metro may bring light showers to the area later in the day.

“We may get a little rain around here,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “I’m not expecting severe weather at this point for tomorrow night.”

For the weekend, Lauria said there could be a light drizzle or some mist early Saturday followed by the possibility of “a wave of thunderstorms” by nighttime beginning as early as 8 p.m. He said Sunday looks to be “an off and on wet day” especially during the morning, though the afternoon could be drier.

“You could probably do some barbecuing later in the day on Sunday but it’ll be a cool day,” Lauria said.