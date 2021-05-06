Kansas City area to see sunny skies before Mother’s Day weekend rain picks up

Temperatures will climb into the mid to uppers 60s Thursday with increasing sunshine in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

Highs Friday will be near 70 degrees and skies will be increasingly cloudy.

Over the weekend, Kansas City can expect scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder. Saturday may see rain pick up overnight into Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“A few rumbles of thunder definitely not out of the question,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll still see these rain showers lingering around even into the lunch hour.”

More severe storms could form Saturday as the warm front lifts, Bogowith said. Forecast updates will be available as we near the weekend.