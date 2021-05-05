Kansas City’s Thursday forecast is mostly clear; weekend weather looks ‘messy’

Kansas City residents may wake up to a few raindrops Thursday morning before the clouds are expected to clear out and temperatures warm up to the mid 60s, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Possible overnight scattered showers could spill into the early party of the day, Lauria said. Gusty winds directed north are also predicted in the area on Thursday.

“(It) wouldn’t shock me at all tonight early tomorrow morning to get a couple of raindrops,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “But overall, tomorrow is a pretty good day.”

Inclement weather, however, is expected to arrive by the weekend.

Heading towards Friday night and early Saturday morning, Lauria said thunderstorms could be reaching the area. The heaviest rains might come Saturday night, he said, but the chance of rain is expected to clear away by Sunday afternoon.

The area could see anywhere from half an inch to two and a half inches of rain, Lauria said, and there is the chance of some local flooding.

“The weekend (is) looking kind of messy again,” Lauria said.