Rains to move out of the Kansas City area but stormy weekend looms for the metro

The morning rains will come to an end Tuesday afternoon making way for drier, albeit chillier, conditions in the Kansas City area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“After a somewhat somewhat soggy start to the day, we’re going to finish the afternoon dry,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re going to be clearing out and it’s going to stay windy with afternoon highs climbing into the lower 60s.”

And once the rain has moved on, Kansas City will stay dry for a while, she said.

“Heading into tonight we’ll also be clearing out and with clear skies and lighter winds, I am anticipating it to be pretty chilly as we drop down closer to 40 degrees this evening,” Ritter said. “Then tomorrow and also for Thursday, we’ll have more sunshine, less of a rain issue and afternoon highs climbing into the 60s.”

Temperatures are typically in the low 70s during the day and 50 degrees at night this time of year in Kansas City.

A more active and stormy weather pattern is expected for the weekend with a chance for rain and storms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, she said.

Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.