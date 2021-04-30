Kansas City weather: Warm and windy Saturday, scattered showers possible later Sunday

Kansas City area residents should prepare for a warm and windy Saturday as the weekend rolls out with a chance of scattered rain showers later on Sunday, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Saturday is expected to reach a high temperature of 85 degrees with noticeable wind, Lauria said, and areas toward northwest Missouri may get up to 90 degrees. Sunshine is predicted for most of the day with a few scattered clouds throughout.

On Sunday, clouds are expected to thicken up as a storm approaching from southwestern Texas may bring rain to the south and east of the Kansas City metro area, said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

“There could be just a few isolated showers out there,” Lauria said. “They would be quick hitters. Don’t cancel your plans on Sunday.”

“Late Sunday would be the chance, and right now it’s just a chance of seeing a few scattered showers in the metro,” Lauria added.

In the long range forecast, Lauria said more rain could be around to start the work week — though not a lot — on Monday and Tuesday.