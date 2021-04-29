Kansas City’s Friday forecast shows low wind, higher temperatures and sunshine

Kansas City area residents should expect a warm and sunny Friday leading into a mostly clear weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures are predicted to reach the lower 80s by Friday afternoon, Lauria said, without much wind activity expected. Higher wind and some cloud cover is expected in the area on Saturday with gusts reaching as high as 30 to 35 mph, said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Sunday’s forecast holds chances of light showers by early evening, Lauria added, with the highest chances toward the south and east of Kansas City.

In the long range forecast, Lauria said rain is also a possibility on Monday and Tuesday.