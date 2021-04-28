‘A great day’: Sunshine and higher temperatures predicted in Kansas City on Thursday

Heavy rains across the Kansas City area that began Wednesday evening are expected to push away leading up until around midnight before conditions rapidly improve Thursday morning, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Clearer skies are expected by morning with temperatures predicted to reach the upper end of the 70-degree range by the afternoon, Lauria said. Wind gusts could reach anywhere from 15 to 30 mph, he added.

“The sun will come out, the winds will start to pick up tomorrow and the temperatures will pop quickly,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Severe weather is not likely through the upcoming weekend, Lauria said, though there is a possibility of some rain on Sunday. Friday and Saturday are predicted to be sunny with temperatures predicted to reach the high 70s and low 80s.