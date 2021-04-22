Weather News

Rain returns with soggy end of the week expected in Kansas City

You’ll want to keep that rain gear handy as rains return Thursday and linger throughout the day Friday, making the end of the week soggy in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The metro will get off to a cold start on Thursday but temperatures will make it into the upper 50s in the afternoon, said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“We stay dry during the day, but for tonight rain chances will return after the sun goes down and it will continue through the overnight period, lingering into our Friday,” Ritter said. “Rain will become much more of an issue after the lunch hour and it may impact your drive home, after school pickup on Friday and your Friday evening plans.”

Rain chances will dwindle by Saturday morning. A warmer forecast is expected for the upcoming weekend as the metro area dries out, she said. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday, 70s on Sunday and 80s on Monday.

“Then storms return on Tuesday, carrying over into Wednesday,” Ritter said.

