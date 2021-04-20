Spring snow turns roads slick for Kansas City’s morning commute; colder temps coming

Drivers will need to use extra caution for their morning commute Tuesday in Kansas City as snow from a late-season winter storm was falling across the metro, turning roads slick in some spots, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, just know that with the snow comes some reduced visibility and the potential for a few slushy, slick spots on the bridges the overpasses for the early morning hour,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Big improvements though heading into the second half of the day, but you could watch out especially northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas for some real slick conditions on the roadways where temperatures are already below 32 degrees this morning.”

In the metro area, an overturned semi-truck forced both northbound and southbound Interstate 635 to close in both directions. Drivers were being urged to find an alternate route.

ROAD CLOSED



I-635 NB & SB are closed at the Missouri River Bridge in Wyandotte County due to a multi-vehicle crash.@KansasCityKDOT is en route to assist the troopers. pic.twitter.com/sMDARgr206 — Trooper Tiff (@KHPTrooperTiff) April 20, 2021

Update: Both NB & SB I-635 lanes are now closed. We've been told that it's an overturned semi. pic.twitter.com/O5dqylylrb — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 20, 2021

The snow was not sticking to streets in Olathe, but officials urged drivers to use caution because bridges and overpasses might be slick.

Drivers were told to expect delays in their morning commute due to the weather and to allow extra time to get to their destinations.

A heavy snow band rolling through downtown Kansas City right now... Things will start to lighten up as this passes through the area. Expect wet roads and accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/8PqixkopKc — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) April 20, 2021

A winter weather advisory for the area will continue until 10 a.m. before the storm system pushes off to the south and east, Bogowith said.

“By mid-morning, snow lightening up here for the metro area, the I-435 loop and then coming to an end by the lunch hour today,” she said. “Temperatures climb well above the freezing mark and most of this melts off by the evening commute for tonight.”

But that’s not the last of the winter weather. A free warning will be in effect for Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to plunge into the upper 20s. After reaching a high in the 50s on Wednesday, temperatures will drop once again below freezing on Thursday morning.

“Next chance for rain in here for Friday but the weekend looks fabulous and Monday of next week, very warm,” Bogowith said.