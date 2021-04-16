Rain and cool weather in forecast for Kansas City Friday, heading into weekend

Rain and cool temperatures are in the weather forecast for the Kansas City area Friday and Saturday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

The rain is expected to move into the Kansas City area from the west Friday morning, said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Temperatures in the Kansas City area are expected to stay in the 40s Friday, remaining cooler than usual for this time of year because of the rainy weather. Temperatures could reach 49 degrees about noon.

“The rain chances really begin to increase and pick up late morning and into early afternoon,” Bogowith said. The rain is expected to spread west to east, from Kansas to Missouri, around noon and continue in the Kansas City area late in the day.

“The evening commute is going to be very, very soggy, and any evening plans that you do have tonight, plan for rain,” Bogowith said.

On Saturday morning, some rain may persist north and east of Kansas City, with rain showers popping up again in the metro area later in the day. The high temperature for Saturday may reach 53 degrees.

Some sprinkles are possible Sunday, as temperatures reach a high of 57 degrees. Skies are expected to clear Monday, with temperatures warming up to 67 degrees.

More rain and cooler weather are in the forecast early next week.