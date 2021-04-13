Kansas City’s Wednesday weather will be ‘decent’ amid cooler-than-average spring

Kansas City area residents can expect a mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon with the high temperature nearing 60 degrees amid a cooler-than-average weather pattern that is continuing to hang around this week, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The morning is predicted to be on the chillier side, Lauria said, with temperatures in the 30s and some cloud cover. Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star, advised there could be frost around the metro possibly Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

By Friday morning, Lauria predicted the area could get some light rain that could extend to the better part of the day. He said there could also be a little leftover shower on Saturday, predicting as much as half an inch of collective rainfall at the front end of the weekend.

“Not a big, soaking rain, but enough to keep things nice and green,” Lauria said.

Severe weather shouldn’t be a concern for at least the next few days, Lauria added. In the long-range weather outlook, Lauria said Monday will be the one warm day in the metro before a stronger cold front moves in.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.