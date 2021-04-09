Showers, thunderstorms expected to return after sunny, warm day in Kansas City

Good news for those who are tired of the recent gray and rainy days in the Kansas City area: Sunshine and warm temperatures make a comeback Friday, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

But storms return will overnight, bringing showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

“We are bringing back sunshine and 70s for the day today,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “This morning a little cool to start, some patchy dense fog in some spots, but really aside from that there’s no weather issues for the day today as we will climb to 72.”

The nice spring day, however, gives way to the chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight, she said.

“As these move in, you’ll notice out to the west after sunset, a little closer to 9-10 p.m., we’ll have some of those showers maybe a few rumbles bubbling up,” Bogowith said.

The stormy weather is expected to carry over into Saturday morning, with Kansas Citians waking up to some pretty soggy conditions that will persist into the lunch hour, she said.

“ We start to dry out on the Kansas side of state line first and it takes a little bit longer to clear the Missouri side,” Bogowith said. “It’ll still probably be lingering around into parts of Saturday afternoon.”

After the storms move away, sunshine returns along with warmer temperatures to close out the weekend, she said. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s on Saturday and then mid-70s on Sunday.

“Then a cooler, cooler trend heading into the middle of next week,” Bogowith said.

High temperatures in Kansas City typically are in the mid-60s this time of year.

