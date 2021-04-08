‘Fabulous’ Friday until rains reach Kansas City by nightfall, spill into the weekend

Kansas City area residents can prepare for a “fabulous” Friday during the daylight hours before more rain is expected to hit the metro by nightfall that could spill over into the weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures are predicted to reach as high as 75 degrees by Friday afternoon for a “much nicer day with a lot of sunshine,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. But by the evening or night, Lauria said, there’s more rain coming our way — with the possibility of thunderstorms, too.

“I don’t think at this point we’ll have to worry about severe weather, but it’s always something we have to watch for this time of year,” Lauria added of the Friday forecast.

By Saturday morning, Lauria predicted clouds and the possibility of more rainfall, saying the later part of the day might be more salvageable with an expectation of 73 degrees by the afternoon. Sunday is looking like the better weekend day of the two, Lauria said, with a high of 77 degrees expected.

For the long range forecast, Lauria said Monday is expected to be a cooler 63 degree high and temperatures will likely trend downward through the week.