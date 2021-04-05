Monday’s forecast is warm and very windy in Kansas City ahead of mid-week storms

Monday in Kansas City will be warm and very windy, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“As we kick things off this morning, it’s pretty quiet. We have a few clouds showing up to the north and west. Maybe a few spotty showers for areas in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas, but here in town, we’re going to stay dry,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Monday’s high will reach about 81 degrees by 4 p.m. Tuesday will again be windy ahead of the approaching front, Ritter said.

But a storm system will interrupt the dry skies for parts of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday across the metro.

“Then it starts to get cooler and rather soggy,” Ritter said. “We’re going to have an area of low pressure close by, presenting itself as an active weather scenario for the next several days with rain chances returning late Tuesday night, even some thunderstorms, and then we’ll carry that over into Wednesday and Thursday.”

Friday will dry up, with a high of about 68 degrees. The sun is expected to make a return Saturday, with a high near 70.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.