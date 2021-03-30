Windy Wednesday with cool temperatures expected in Kansas City, warmer days to come

Kansas City metro residents may want to bundle up a bit with high winds and cooler temperatures expected Wednesday before the rest of the week starts warming up, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“I think it’s going to be another windy day in the area and temperatures tomorrow will be a little bit cooler,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “You’ll probably want to have a pretty good sweater with you for tomorrow.”

Wednesday morning is expected to be in the low to middle 30-degree range with some cloud cover. By the afternoon, Lauria predicted more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s before dropping back down to the 30s by nightfall.

For Kansas City Royals fans planning to tailgate on Opening Day, Lauria predicted better weather to come Thursday with less wind and temperatures in the 50s by lunchtime. By game time at 3:10 p.m., temperatures are expected to rise to 58 degrees before cooling off again later in the evening as the Royals face the Texas Rangers and “ hopefully win their first day to kick off the new campaign,” Lauria said.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 70s by the weekend with the possibility of reaching as high as nearly 80 degrees on Sunday, Lauria added. Those days are expected to have a lot of wind too, he said.