Wind may be ‘a bit of a nuisance’ this week in Kansas City, though skies will stay dry

Sunday kicks off a week of dry skies and warm weather in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“This afternoon, we’ll see lots of sunshine,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re back towards the low 60s, right around 62 degrees, by 4 in the afternoon.”

Monday will likely see a high of 74 with plenty of sun and wind gusts between 45 and 50 miles per hour, creating “a little bit of a nuisance” Monday afternoon, he said.

“Tuesday into Wednesday, still a little bit breezy. We’ll see more clouds and cooler temperatures” Countee said. “We’re back down into the 50s thanks to a cold front passing on through.”

He said aside from a slight chance of sprinkles Tuesday, the week will be dry.

Thursday, which is opening day for the Royals, will see a high around 60 degrees.

Good Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 70, with more of the same Saturday.

“It looks like Easter weekend is looking pretty good so far,” Countee said. “We could continue to stay dry as we head towards next Sunday.”

