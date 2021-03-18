Payoff after rough, stormy week in KC coming this weekend in form of nice weather

After a rough week of weather in Kansas City that included thunderstorms, heavy rains, a tornado and the threat of snow, the metro will see storms move out Thursday making way for a nice weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“As the the rain-snow mix winds down, it’s going to be pulling off to the east over the course of the next couple of hours,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “But the cloud cover, that is going to be very persistent for the day today.”

Rain is mixing with a few flakes this morning on FOX 4 Radar. Temperatures are ALL above freezing. Road conditions will be wet, but shouldn't be slick. Still allow some extra travel time for the commute. Let us know what you are seeing where you live! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/u3MQ1A2rAh — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 18, 2021

In addition to the clouds, extremely strong winds will continue to blow across the metro. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected along with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Temperatures will be cool, climbing into the 40s, she said.

“I want to focus on the next three days though because this is the payoff that we’ve been talking about after kind of a rough week weather-wise with storms earlier this week and the rain-snow mix with the return of winter,” Bogowith said. “We’re pulling back into the 60s for highs starting Saturday, carrying over into Sunday.”

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Friday, the low 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday, she said.

“It gets windy around here,” Bogowith said. “Winds stay elevated through the upcoming weekend and into the start of early next week as we track our next weather system. That’ll bring us some more showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.”

