‘Big rainmaker’: Kansas City metro expected to see rain, maybe snow this week

Kansas City metropolitan residents could see more rain hitting the area starting Tuesday night and going into this week, with the possibility of some slushy snow accumulation on Thursday, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

On Tuesday night, Lauria said, the weather team is keeping an eye on the potential for stronger thunderstorms with the possibility of some severe weather to the south and west of Kansas City. A “pretty impressive” storm system heading toward the region is expected to grow stronger as it moves through the southern plains, which is expected to deliver waves of rainstorms Wednesday morning and throughout the day.

“It’s going to be a big rainmaker for us in several waves on Wednesday, especially in the morning and then later on in the day into Wednesday night,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “And it could turn into a snow maker on Thursday, depending on how the atmosphere sets up overnight.”

By Thursday, Lauria said, there could be some accumulations of slushy, wet snow in the neighborhood of two to three inches. He added that the Friday and weekend forecast looks much nicer, with temperatures predicted to be in the 60s.

“Good reward after a crummy weather week,” Lauria said.