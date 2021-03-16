Thunderstorms return to Kansas City area, bringing heavy downpours, maybe wintry mix

The Kansas City area will get a brief break between storms on Tuesday, but strong to severe storms return overnight bringing the chance for heavy downpours, FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be foggy to start things off this morning but once the fog lifts, we’re still going to be fighting clouds throughout the day,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It is going to be a struggle to get much warmer than the low 50s this afternoon, with a little bit of sunshine expected late in the day.”

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am this morning. Allow yourself extra travel time for your morning commute! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/RBr8lkBt3l — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 16, 2021

Kansas City’s wet week, however, will return overnight as rain and thunderstorms are expected to roll back into the area, she said.

“It is looking like a very soggy Wednesday,” Ritter said. “First thing in the morning some heavy downpours are possible. This is going to impact the drive in on Wednesday.”

Rain chances stay widespread throughout the day Wednesday, wavering from a light drizzle to heavy downpours, she said. Several inches of rain are possible.

“Then the cold side of the system arrives on Thursday,” Ritter said. “We can’t rule out a wintry mix first thing in the morning before we shut off all the rain and snow and settle into a drier warmer upcoming weekend.”

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said some of the thunderstorms overnight Tuesday could be strong to severe with large hail and winds of 50-60 mph possible. Additional strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday.