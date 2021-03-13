‘Three days of good rainfall coming’ to the Kansas City area as temps hold in the 50s

Rain is hanging around the Kansas City area this weekend, with the heaviest rainfall and thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“Three days of good rainfall coming,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Saturday will have some light showers throughout the day before the rain picks up this evening into Sunday. The high both days will sit in the lower 50s.

Monday will stay rainy, calmer in the morning with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up a bit, with a high of 59 degrees.

And that’s not the end of it this week. While Tuesday and Friday should be fairly dry — expect rain on St. Patrick’s Day this Wednesday.

Countee said to watch out for some creek and stream flooding.

“We’re gonna watch out for other flash flooding concerns of the weekend,” he said.

