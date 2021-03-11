‘A lot of water coming our way’: KC metro to see some rain Friday, more this weekend

After a cloudy Friday with the possibility of a few afternoon drizzles and some “splash and dash” showers in the evening, Kansas City metropolitan residents should plan to see more rain in the forecast this weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The temperature Friday is expected to reach the lower 50s at its high point before cooling off. Rain showers are expected to continue Saturday, Lauria said, and the heaviest rain will likely come on Sunday.

“It’s not going to be a washout of the weekend, but there are going to be periodic rain chances all weekend long,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. “So, you might be able to do a few things outside in between the raindrops, but just keep in mind we are going to have some rain in the area Saturday into Sunday.”

Lauria predicted the metro could easily see one to two inches of rain. Areas to the west and south of Kansas City, he said, could see as much as four inches. He added that areas well south of the metro would be under flood watch during the storms.

“A lot of water coming our way over the next four to five days,” he added.