‘Pretty bright’: Kansas City will see sunshine for the majority of the upcoming week

Kansas Citians can expect sunshine for most of the upcoming week with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Monday morning will start with temperatures “well below freezing,” which could create an “isolated slick spot or two” by 6 a.m., said Countee, who provides weather updates for The Star.

But throughout Monday, the expected fog will move away and residents will be “stuck with sunshine,” Countee said.

“It’s looking pretty bright for the majority of the new week,” he said.

Countee reminded residents that they will hear sirens as part of a tornado drill about 10 a.m. Tuesday on both sides of the state line.

“It’ll be a good time to kind of practice that safety plan as severe weather season is going to be ramping up as we move throughout March starting tomorrow,” he said.