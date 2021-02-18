Temps to rise above freezing this weekend in Kansas City with big payoff next week

Kansas City will get above the freezing mark this weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The area will take “baby steps” Friday, Lauria said, which will be slightly warmer than Thursday with a high of 30.

The high on Saturday and Sunday is 35.

“As we head towards early Sunday, another weak disturbance comes out of Kansas — could give us a wintry mix around here, maybe some freezing drizzle, perhaps some light snow depending on how the atmosphere sets up,” Lauria said.

That system will move out by midday Sunday.

“The best payoff is coming our way for next week,” Lauria said.

Highs increase into the 50s starting Monday and Tuesday’s high hits 59.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.