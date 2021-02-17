Snow turning Kansas City roads slick; metro to see slow warm up from bitter cold

Falling snow has covered highways and roads in the Kansas City area turning them slick in places for the morning commute Wednesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 o’clock today,” said Ritter who provides weather updates to The Star. “We are anticipating more snow and it is going to be an issue as you’re trying to get from point A to point B this morning.”

The metro area will see 1 to 2 inches of snow. The worst of the snow is going to shifting off to the south and the east, where higher totals are expected. The snow is expected to affect the morning commute.

Snow is falling in the metro area this morning and sticking with the cold air temperatures. Take it slow, take it easy. Road conditions are deteriorating. Expect a messy AM commute! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/mKLgc6K9DC — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) February 17, 2021

“As a result planned for snow for the first half of the day with temps staying in the single digits for the drive in,” Ritter said. “For the drive home, we’re going to be in the teens though so it’s going to be a little bit better for your drive home.”

The metro will see the beginning of a warm up, with temperatures climbing to a high near 20 degrees on Wednesday and above freezing on Saturday.

