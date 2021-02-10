With worst of bitter cold yet to come, Kansas City to see slick roads and light snow

More snow is expected to move into the Kansas City area Wednesday morning and while it is expected to be light, it will turning roads and sidewalks slick, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The prolonged bitter cold also will continue, with the worst yet to come this weekend. At 7 a.m., the temperature was 11 degrees at Kansas City International Airport. The wind chill, however, made it feel more like -5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s not expected to get much warmer Wednesday.

“We’re going to be in the teens,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to the Star. “We’re going to have some snow moving in that should be winding down by the time we hit the evening commute and it does look like it’s going to be not a huge event but it will bring some snow back to the region, not only later this morning but throughout the middle part of the day.”

Snow chances begin to increase heading into mid-morning. As snow falls, it will stick immediately creating slick conditions. Up to 1" possible. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Q6EpFpEBGq — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) February 10, 2021

Weather conditions have led to some school districts canceling in-person classes. Raytown, Center and Fort Osage school districts announced that they would have virtual learning because of road conditions.

The snowfall is expected to subside by the time people start heading home for their evening commute she said. Snow totals are expected to be between a dusting to an inch of snow.

“So not bad,” Ritter said. “It’s going to be manageable, but with the cold air that’s in place you’ll notice everything that falls will be sticking immediately.”

With the snow on the ground, temperatures will trend colder for the weekend, with the worst of the frigid temperatures coming this weekend, some that could be record breaking. Overnight lows are expected to dip below zero Sunday morning with daytime temperatures reaching only a few degrees above zero.

Wind chills will be near -10 during the day and plunging to -15 and -30 at night.

“The best I can tell is that this is going to be stretching all the way into the end of next week,” Ritter said. “But there are some improvements after that.”

Normal high temperatures for this time of year is the lower 40s with an average low in the lower 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

We wish we had better news...this extended cold snap is expected to continue into next week. The coldest air of the season is expected this weekend. Now is the time to prepare! pic.twitter.com/8da6o6ru8g — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 10, 2021

