A few inches of snow possible in KC area Wednesday. ‘Bitterly cold’ temps continue.

A couple of inches of snow are possible in the Kansas City metropolitan area Wednesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

That’s the result of one to three bands of snow that set up Wednesday morning, which could be problematic, said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Those type of things tend to overproduce,” Lauria said. “Yep — more snow than what you might think.”

It also means that some areas will see just a few flurries or no snow at all, Lauria said. Where the snow falls will depend on where the bands set up. He added that 2 to 3 inches of snow would not be surprising in some areas.

Tuesday’s high was 13 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, which was the third day in a row with a high below 15 degrees. The weather service said the last time that happened — this century — began on Jan. 7, 2010.

Hey, we made double digits! Ok, maybe we don't need to celebrate it. The high today at KC is going to be 13 degrees...making it the third consecutive day with highs below 15 degrees. That has only happened 1 other time this century on 1/7/2010-1/9/2010. #RecordColdStretch — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 9, 2021

Wednesday’s temperatures will start out around 8 degrees in the morning. The snow should stop in the afternoon, he said, when the high reaches around 12.

A dusting to an inch of snow is also possible on Thursday, with a high temperature of 9 degrees. Thursday is also the first of five days with expected high temperatures under 10 degrees. Friday’s high is about 7 degrees.

Sunday may be the coldest, with an expected low temperature of around -8 degrees. The high for the weekend is 4 degrees.

“The common denominator ... really for the next 10 days is bitterly cold temperatures,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.