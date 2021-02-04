Brief snowfall expected as cold front sends temperatures tumbling in Kansas City metro

A cold front that is moving into the Kansas City area Thursday morning will kickoff what will be a stretch of bitterly cold weather, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have a cold front on the move taking our numbers down back below freezing, and as a result, we’ll have rain changing over to a wintry mix and then eventually snowfall as the day unfolds,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Our forecast is going to be a little bit brighter late in the day but with the snow and the rain in the forecast this morning, there could be some slick spots as those numbers fall below freezing late today.”

While Thursday morning should be fairly active with the rain transitioning into all snow by lunch, the snowfall should wrap up during the early afternoon, she said.

We are tracking a strong cold front moving into KC this morning. Falling temperatures expected as rain transitions to snow. Join us for the latest on @fox4kc this morning! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/t78SrgzfLI — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) February 4, 2021

“The drive home we could actually need our sunglasses, but it’s gonna be a lot colder for the drive home and for tonight,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

“Heading into the extended forecast, we still have to talk about the potential for some really cold air and with a dusting to an inch of snow on the ground today, we’re going to drop down close to the upper teens, if not 20 overnight, and then we’ll settle into an even colder forecast and the extended outlook.”

High temperatures are expected to be in the 40s on Friday, mid-20s on Saturday and the mid-teens on Sunday, according to Ritter’s extended forecast.

Overnight lows are expected to fall near zero beginning Sunday and continuing into next week. Wind chills will make it feel colder.