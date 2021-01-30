Not a lot of warmth, but a lot of rain expected Saturday in the Kansas City metro

With a gloomy Saturday morning underway, the Kansas City area can expect to “hold on to widespread rain” and even some thunderstorms, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 40 across the metro Saturday. Thunderstorms may arise south and east of the city this afternoon.

“Not a whole lot of warming but you do want to have the rain gear throughout the day today,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star. Heavy downpour is expected this evening.

Heading into Sunday morning, temperatures will cool enough that the area may see isolated wintry mixes, flurries or light snow fall. It is however, expected to be a mostly dry day — and cloudy.

“It’ll be cloudy and it will be really windy on the backside of the system,” Countee said.

Wind could pick up Sunday reaching speeds of 40 to 50 mph.

“That means windchill will be a big problem with a high only a 35 degrees.”

Temperatures will quickly rise Monday and Tuesday to Wednesday, when the high will be 53 degrees with sunny skies.

The last half of the work week will see a cool down as the area might see another storm system move through.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.