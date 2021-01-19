Temps to surge into mid-50s this week in Kansas City; cold rain likely this weekend

Freezing fog could create slick spots during Tuesday morning’s commute in Kansas City, but temperatures will begin to warm, reaching the mid-50s by mid-week, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“This morning we’re dealing with a dense fog advisory that runs through until 9 a.m. — the metro area is included in this and visibility is getting reduced to less than a quarter of a mile for many locations,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We have temperatures below freezing, so freezing fog could create some slick spots. Allow yourself a little extra travel time to get from Point A to Point B this morning.”

The fog, however, will give way to sunshine which will send afternoon highs into the lower 40s, she said.

“We surge into the middle 50s for Wednesday,” Bogowith said. “It gets windy around here. Southerly winds are going to be kicking it up a notch and that keeps us very mild, well above average through the day on Thursday before the plunge arrives into the upcoming weekend.”

Highs will tumble to the upper 30s on Friday and mid-30s on Saturday.

“This cold air sticks around for Chief Sunday, where we are anticipating some cold rain showers in the forecast and likely carrying over into the start of early next week on Monday,” Bogowith said.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills Sunday evening in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.