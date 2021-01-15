It’s a snow day for some in the Kansas City area, but many schools continue online

A winter storm bringing blowing snow to the Kansas City metro and blizzard conditions to the north forced some local school districts to cancel classes or move them online.

Some of the larger districts affected by the storm included Blue Springs, Grandview, Grain Valley and Fort Osage.

Most of the districts announced they were closing their school buildings to in-person classes and were having students attend classes through remote learning instead.

Here is a list of school districts that have announced closures or shifts to their alternate method of instruction plans: