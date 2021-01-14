Winter Weather Advisory issued as snow storm heads to Kansas City late Thursday

Another round of snow is on its way to Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Snow showers will develop Thursday night and into Friday morning. The area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Friday.

“The real snow though, the more widespread area of snow, probably comes in during the rush hour (Friday),” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “It’s possible we could get through rush hour tomorrow morning without too many issues on the road, it just kind of depends on when this band develops.”

A blizzard warning has been issued for northwest Missouri.

Here is the latest on tomorrow's winter storm...NW Missouri remains in the blizzard warning with the rest of the area under a Winter Weather Advisory. The morning & evening commutes will be impacted so if you have to travel, allow plenty of extra time & use extreme caution! pic.twitter.com/0nbjJZuv1m — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 15, 2021

The evening rush hour may also be impacted by the winter storm, which will bring winds up to 45 mph.

“It’s just going to be a blowing and drifting snow type thing that‘s going to make road clearing a lot tougher,” Lauria said. “Things will start to wind down as we head towards tomorrow night.”

Kansas City is expected to get one to three inches of snow, with areas north getting more.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday’s high is 33 while Sunday’s clocks in at 36.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.