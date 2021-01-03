Dense fog advisory in effect through noon Sunday in Kansas City

A dense fog advisory is in effect across the Kansas City metro through noon Sunday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

The advisory could mean less than a quarter mile of visibility in areas of dense fog, according to the National Weather Service. This could make for hazardous travel conditions.

“With temperatures below freezing ... freezing fog will occur which may create slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses,” the weather service wrote.

Use caution when traveling this morning. Temps below freezing in combination with the fog can lead to freezing fog and slick spots on roadways. https://t.co/w434WQ9z7p — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 3, 2021

The temperature in Kansas City will be about 32 at noon, warming to about 37 by the time the Chiefs kick off mid-afternoon, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Fog is area-wide, even at Arrowhead! Here in KC, visibility will be a problem throughout the morning, but fog should lift by kickoff. #fox4kc #chiefsforecast pic.twitter.com/qsJ4MN6XXR — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) January 3, 2021

“Freezing fog is a concern overnight tonight into Monday morning as well,” he said.

The temperatures will begin to warm into the 40s over the next couple days.

“But of course we do have a mid-week system to talk about,” Countee said of the possibility of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

