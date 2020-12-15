Cloudy, cold and possibly a few snow flurries expect in Kansas City

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures are the main impact expected from a winter storm that is slipping past the Kansas City area Tuesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re expecting a lot of cloud cover today and for some, the possibility of a little bit of flurries or light snow happening towards the tail end of the drive home and certainly for the early evening,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Pretty sunrise, KC! Clouds are moving in & we'll be cold today with highs in the lower 30s. Flurries/light snow is still possible later this afternoon/evening with no impacts expected. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Pp0GtcWYrb — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) December 15, 2020

“As the day unfolds, we’re anticipating the best chance for snow to either be well west or well south of Kansas City,” she said.

It will be cold throughout the day with the forecast expecting the high to climb only into the lower 30s, she said.

“By daybreak tomorrow we’ll start to break apart the clouds,” Ritter said. “We’ll have more sunshine and highs in the 30s still tomorrow, but then the warm up begins heading into the weekend and early next week.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.