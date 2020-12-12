Weather News
Snow possible over the weekend in Kansas City area as cold temperatures persist
The Kansas City area will maintain cold temperatures and slight chances of snow throughout the weekend and early into next week.
On Saturday “temperatures really won’t be warming up too much,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee in a weather update for The Star.
The high Saturday is 36. Sunday will see a high of 38 degrees, Countee said. There is a chance of snow south of Kansas City on both days.
The temperature will rise to 40 degrees Monday before dropping back into the 30s Tuesday with another chance of snow.
After Tuesday, Countee said, the weather will get warmer with a high of 50 Friday.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Comments