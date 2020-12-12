Snow possible over the weekend in Kansas City area as cold temperatures persist

The Kansas City area will maintain cold temperatures and slight chances of snow throughout the weekend and early into next week.

On Saturday “temperatures really won’t be warming up too much,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee in a weather update for The Star.

The high Saturday is 36. Sunday will see a high of 38 degrees, Countee said. There is a chance of snow south of Kansas City on both days.

The temperature will rise to 40 degrees Monday before dropping back into the 30s Tuesday with another chance of snow.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After Tuesday, Countee said, the weather will get warmer with a high of 50 Friday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.