Morning fog to burn away as Kansas City’s temps soar to near 60 degrees

A dense fog that settled across the Kansas City metro area Tuesday morning created slick roads for the early commute, but skies will clear and temperatures will soar later in the day.

“Be careful this morning!” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Twitter. “ @KansasCityScout has already reported one accident on I-70 WB near 18th street due to icing on the overpass due to Freezing Fog this morning.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A, which includes the Kansas City, responded to the tweet saying: “#slowyourroll trust us, it’s not the kind of ‘icing’ you want!”

Visibility is significantly reduced on the MO side of state line this morning. Freezing fog could create some slick spots on elevated and untreated surfaces. Give yourself a little extra time for your commute! pic.twitter.com/8px0t5UIzU — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 8, 2020

But after the very foggy start to the day, Kansas City residents will be in for a December treat, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re eventually going to get rid of the fog and see enough sunshine to pop our numbers back up into the upper 50s,” said Ritter, who provides weather forecasts for The Star. “And it’s not just today that we’re going to be warmer than average.”

“We have several days: today, tomorrow, Thursday that we will see our numbers well above average. Even Friday, very early in the morning before the cold front arrives we’re still going to be in the 50s.”

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is in the lower 40s.

But after that, the Kansas City area will quickly return to a more realistic December forecast, Ritter said.

“North winds take over first thing in the morning” Friday, she said. “Our numbers are plummeting. Rain chances are going back up in our forecast for Friday, especially on the Missouri side of the state line.”

A little winter weather is showing up in the forecast Friday night into Saturday.

“There’s going to be enough cold air in place that we could even see a few flurries on Saturday morning,” Ritter said. “It’ll be colder this weekend as well and then we’ll start to recover back into the 40s next week.”