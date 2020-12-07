Temperatures could near 20 degrees above average this week across Kansas City metro

The next few days will see nearly record-breaking high temperatures in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

The high Tuesday is 58 and the high Wednesday is 66, “just shy of a record high,” said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

These temperatures could be as high as 20 degrees above average, he said.

“Warmer air continues through Thursday, but then our next system develops,” Frank said.

Heading into the weekend, rain will come before the cold.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“But how much rain? Right now it looks like a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch,” Frank said.

Temperatures will begin to dip again Friday, with a high in the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday are forecast to have highs in the mid-30s.

“And then we’re going to see cooler temperatures briefly heading into the weekend, but still, above average for most of December so far,” he said.