Forecast calls for sunny, seasonable weather to last through the weekend

Friday’s forecast in Kansas City called for quiet, sunny weather that is expected to last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Clear skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s are expected to hold through Sunday.

Friday morning started with temperatures in the 20s that were expected to reach 51 degrees by afternoon.

Saturday again called for temperatures to top out in the lower 50s, while Sunday was expected to be slightly cooler, with highs in the 40s.

No precipitation was in the forecast for the weekend.

