Cold rain, wintry mix expected south of Interstate 70 in Kansas City metro

Cold rain, possibly a wintry mix, could fall in the Kansas City area during Thursday’s morning commute, but the weather conditions should have little impact on roads, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the morning hours, those along and south of I-70 in particular, you are going to be dealing with cold rain showers, a little light drizzle, in addition to some wintry mix mixed in and maybe a few snowflakes even,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates for the Star. “That’s for the early morning hours of the morning commute.”

And while drivers will need to watch the conditions closely, temperatures for the most part have been hovering above freezing, she said.

“So not too many issues on the roadways,” Bogowith said. “Into the afternoon, we’re drying out and we’ll eventually start to see the clouds breaking apart as well.”

Here is the early morning forecast. For more information watch #FOX4KC pic.twitter.com/Fh6yBrSgzm — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 3, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The wintry mix, however, will linger around into mid-morning before eventually transitioning over to all rain as temperatures climb well above the freezing mark, she said.

“The cloud cover exits later on this evening area wide cloud cover exits later on this evening,” Bogowith said. “That opens the skies for Friday allowing warmer temperatures to return. We’re back into the upper 40s and continue into the 40s through Chiefs Sunday.”

Highs in the 50s expected next week.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.