Gusty Sunday afternoon precedes chilly week with snow possible Thursday in Kansas City

After an unseasonably warm Saturday, Sunday will be windy and chilly in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“Throughout the afternoon today, we’re going to notice those wind speeds pick up a little bit. It’ll be gusty, right around 30 to 35 miles an hour,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Sunday’s high will be about 46. The overnight low will drop to 20 degrees.

“But it looks like the strength of the gusts are really only during the afternoon,” Countee said of Sunday’s forecast. “By the evening, things start to calm down a bit.”

Monday will be sunnier but chillier than Sunday, with a bit of a breeze hanging around and a high of about 40 degrees, he said.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day this week, with a high of 47.

Countee said temperatures will “take a deeper dive,” Thursday, which is slated to be the coldest day this week as the forecast remains below 40 degrees all day.

There’s also a chance of rain and snow Thursday.

“Friday and Saturday look a little bit brighter, but overall, we’re seeing those temperatures right around average, if not slightly cooler than average over the next several days,” Countee said.

