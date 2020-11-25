Rain slowly ending in the Kansas City area but windy, cloudy conditions to persist

Rain will slowly come to an end Wednesday morning as a storm system exits the Kansas City area leaving behind windy and cloudy conditions, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

It will also be a bit cooler, according to her forecast. Temperatures were 51 degrees shortly after midnight at Kansas City International Airport and began dropping after 3 a.m. The metro has already seen it’s warmest part of the day.

“Later on today we’re really going to struggle to get our temperatures back up out of the lower 40s,” said Ritter who provides weather updates to The Star. “In fact, we’ll probably drop this morning and continue to hold steady in the low 40s.”

The radar will remain very active as a storm system travels overhead and exits the area.

“With that said, know that there can be a lot of wind, a lot of cloud cover and rain, maybe even some drizzle, through about midday,” Ritter said. “But then this afternoon into the evening, notice the clouds continue to roll out.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The drive home will be a lot nicer than the drive in to work, she said.

“We clear out and we get a little chilly tonight, but we make a nice recovery tomorrow for Thanksgiving,” Ritter said. “Highs will be in the 50s, and then we get a big drop in our temps to kick off the first week of December.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.