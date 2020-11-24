Waves of rains, thunderstorms expected as storms sweep through the Kansas City metro

Waves of rain and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Kansas City metro on Tuesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Some of you will see some rain this morning — the better chance for coverage to really expand and become heavier rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder will be during the afternoon and the evening,” said Ritter who provides weather updates to The Star. “Our drive home may be less than ideal.”

The heavier rains in the forecast could pick up late in the lunch hour or early this afternoon, she said.

“We’ll see the next wave roll in in the evening,” she said. “Overnight tonight, still some rain, still some thunder possible and then tomorrow morning rain will start to clear out.”

Grab the rain gear! The rain will be expanding in coverage throughout the day with some rumbles of thunder possible this afternoon/evening. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/4nJBU3gubp — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 24, 2020

Highs on Tuesday will be between 50 and 55 degrees, which is slightly above the average high of 49 degrees for this time of year in Kansas City. Temperatures will fall from 50 degrees at midnight down into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

“We will make a nice bounce back up though for Thanksgiving and then we stay dry until Sunday,” Ritter said.

Highs are expected to reach near 60 degrees on Thanksgiving Day. They remain in the 50s for Friday and Saturday before retreating to the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said a few of the storms mainly south of the Missouri River could be strong Tuesday, capable of producing wind gust up to 60 mph.

Light showers this morning are expected to transition to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon & evening. A few storms may be strong, mainly south of the Missouri River. These storms would be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph. pic.twitter.com/YoloCNTDfA — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 24, 2020