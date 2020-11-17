Weather conditions will remain warm and windy in KC before rains return this weekend

Unseasonably warm highs as well as windy conditions are expected for the remainder of the work week in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today (Tuesday) we’re going to be topping out near 60 degrees with ample sunshine in our forecast,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“It’s looking lovely outside and as we look ahead to the weekend we’re going to stay pretty warm and very windy over the course of the next several days,” she said. “Wednesday and Thursday specifically, highs are going to be between 70 and 75 with a lot of wind.”

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms return Saturday into Sunday, along with cooler weather, she said.

“More typical November weather will return late in the weekend,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the average high for this time of year is 52 degrees with the average low of 33 degrees.

No hazardous weather is expected Tuesday. However, gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph are expected Wednesday, which when combined with dry conditions will lead to elevated fire concerns in eastern Kansas and western Missouri in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Warm weather expected through the end of the week. It'll be windy on Wed. with gusts around 40 mph. The next chance for rainfall will come Sat. PM into Sun. with cooler, though seasonal, temps expected next week. pic.twitter.com/T0M527j7dc — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 17, 2020