Clouds roll in as dry cold front pushes through Kansas City; waves of rain on Saturday

The Kansas City metro area will remain dry as a cold front moves through the area, but waves of rain are expected this weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, expect temperatures to climb back up close to average — middle, pushing upper 50s — area wide with some extra clouds that roll in associated with a cold front,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Hello gorgeous! What a stunner of a sunrise this morning! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/1hBdVeoke4 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 12, 2020

As the cold front passes through, it will be dry but clouds are going to increase, especially for Friday. The additional clouds will make it cooler in the metro, starting Friday morning off in the 20s and recovering only into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by Friday afternoon, she said.

And then Kansas City’s next weather system starts moving in, she said.

“That’ll bring us some showers, possible rumbles of thunder for those south of the metro area into the day on Saturday,” Bogowith said. “Late tomorrow night you could start to see that moisture increasing from the south.”

The bulk of the rain will be south and east of the metro area, she said.

“Saturday morning, you could still see some of that hanging on south and east of downtown and then as we move into the lunch hour some dry time but another wave could push through late in the evening,” Bogowith said. “It all clears out for Sunday though.”

The storm system is expected to leave behind a half of an inch to an inch of rain in some locations. Some areas will see less than that.

The remainder of the forecast calls for a windy, cooler Sunday.

“We’re bringing back that sunshine though and our temperatures warm, big time into the middle of next week with highs back into the lower 70s,” she said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said no severe weather is expected as the rain showers and thunderstorms move through the area.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is in the lower to middle 50s. The average low is in the lower to middle 30s.

A warm-up is expected leading into the holiday.

“Above normal temps are expected from late next week into Thanksgiving,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Great weather for putting up those holiday decorations!”

Warning: this post may be unsuitable for #TeamDayShift as it may lead to open weeping and general surliness.



Above normal temps are expected from late next week into Thanksgiving. Great weather for putting up those holiday decorations! #ThankfulForWarmWeather #NightShiftFTW pic.twitter.com/gH5p5etYeA — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 12, 2020