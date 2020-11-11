After chilly start, beautiful weather conditions expected in Kansas City on Veterans Day

Weather conditions will return to normal with ample sunshine on Wednesday in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“On this Veterans Day we’re expecting beautiful weather,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The day got off to a chilly start as temperatures fell into the mid-20s Wednesday morning at Kansas City International Airport.

“Temps are going to be in the 50s during the afternoon,” she said. “We’ll have ample sunshine throughout the day and we’re expecting a little bit of a breeze but not much.”

Here's a look at your Veterans Day forecast. After a cold start, we will be sunny & seasonable today! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/xxpCWUA6Fh — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) November 11, 2020

The forecast is calling for a quiet weather pattern. Pollen and mold may continue to be an issue for allergy sufferers.

“But it’s definitely going down,” she said. “And now that we’re entering a cooler stretch, it will likely not be nearly as much of an issue.”

Kansas City’s next best chance for rain will be on Saturday, but the rest of the seven-day forecast is looking pretty quiet, she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Temperatures will be near average this week. The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is the mid-50s with an average low in the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

To severe weather is expected in the next seven days, the weather service said.

"We Don't Know Them All But, We Owe Them All"



After a chilly start to Veterans Day with temperatures in the upper 20s, highs will rise to near normal in the mid 50s under sunny skies.#ThankYouForYourService pic.twitter.com/4hngCH26EO — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 11, 2020